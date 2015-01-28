FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-FXCM to forgive most clients' negative balances on Swiss franc surge
January 28, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-FXCM to forgive most clients' negative balances on Swiss franc surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Retail currency broker FXCM Inc said it would forgive about 90 percent of its clients for negative balances after the Swiss central bank removed a cap on the value of the Swiss franc against the euro.

FXCM’s shares rose 8.4 percent to $2.59 in early trading.

The company joins other currency brokers such as GAIN Capital Holdings Inc and Toronto-based Oanda who will cover negative balances rather than ask their clients to do so.

FXCM said it would seek to recoup the losses from 10 percent of its clients, mainly institutional and high net worth and who had about 60 percent of the negative balances on Jan. 15.

The Swiss National Bank on that day decided to scrap its three-year-old cap on the value of the Swiss franc against the euro.

FXCM customers lost more than $200 million from the surging Swiss franc and the company was rescued by a $300 million loan from Leucadia National Corp.

Up to Tuesday’s close, FXCM’s shares had lost almost 84 percent since Jan. 15.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
