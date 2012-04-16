FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-FX Energy sees higher rev on gas price rise in Poland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* About 91 pct of co’s gas output comes from Poland

* Says expects higher drilling in Poland

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S.-based FX Energy said increased wholesale gas tariffs in Poland will help its revenue grow, and the company plans to ramp up drilling in the European country.

FX Energy said it can take advantage of the 16.9 percent rise in tariffs due to its gas contracts with Polish gas monopoly PGNiG, which operates most of the company’s wells in the country.

“Higher revenues from this price increase will drop directly to our bottom line,” FX Energy said in a statement.

About 91 percent of FX Energy’s gas production comes from Poland. The oil and gas producer said it was selling gas at a weighted average price of $7.40 per thousand cubic feet in Poland.

U.S. natural gas prices have sunk to their lowest in over a decade, hovering under $2 per million British thermal units, amid record-high supplies of the fuel.

FX Energy sees higher drilling this year and 2013, with total drilling expenditures expected in the range of $40 to $50 million in 2012.

FX Energy shares, which have lost 40 percent of their value so far this year, closed at $4.94 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

