BRIEF-Fyffes to adjourn shareholder meetings to Oct 3
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fyffes to adjourn shareholder meetings to Oct 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Fyffes Plc

* Fyffes intends to adjourn shareholder meetings

* Fyffes and chiquita continue to recommend combination

* Protracted process is not in interests of fyffes business and shareholders.

* Chiquita brands postponed its special meeting of shareholders to vote on proposed transaction with fyffes to 3 october 2014

* Granted chiquita waiver to pact that permits chiquita to adjourn shareholder meeting and engage in talks with cutrale group and safra group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
