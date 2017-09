Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fyffes Plc :

* Termination of transaction agreement

* Fyffes announces termination of transaction agreement with Chiquita

* If Chiquita enters into deal within 9 months, co entitled to termination fee of 3.5% of closing value of Chiquita share capital on day prior to such pact