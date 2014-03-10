FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fyffes, Chiquita to merge to create world's no.1 banana company
March 10, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Fyffes, Chiquita to merge to create world's no.1 banana company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Fyffes PLC : * Chiquita brands international, inc. and Fyffes PLC to combine to create no. 1

banana company globally * Combined equity value of approximately $1.07 billion * Combined company to be listed on the New York stock exchange and domiciled in

Ireland * Company name to be chiquitafyffes * Targeting $40 million of annualized pre-tax cost synergies * Creates a global banana and other fresh produce company with approximately

$4.6 billion in annual revenues * Fyffes shareholders will receive 0.1567 chiquitafyffes shares for each Fyffes

share they hold * Source text

