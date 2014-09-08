FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chiquita says Fyffes grants waiver to talk with Cutrale, Safra
September 8, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Chiquita says Fyffes grants waiver to talk with Cutrale, Safra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc said Fyffes Plc has granted a waiver to engage in discussions with juice maker Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group regarding their $611 million takeover bid.

Chiquita said it has sent a letter to the two firms, saying it was willing to hear another offer.

The U.S. fruit firm had last month rejected Cutrale and Safra’s bid in favor of a merger with Ireland’s Fyffes. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
