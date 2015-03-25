FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai-listed Fuyao Glass raises $953 mln with HK offer-IFR
March 25, 2015

Shanghai-listed Fuyao Glass raises $953 mln with HK offer-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group has raised about $953 million after pricing its Hong Kong share offer at the top end of its indicative range, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The Shanghai-listed company sold 439.7 million new shares at HK$16.80 each, putting the total deal at HK$7.39 billion ($953 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The shares had been marketed in an indicative range of HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 each.

$1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy

