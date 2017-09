BRIEF-Fynske Bank 9M net interest income up to DKK 132.4 million

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Fynske Bank A/S

* 9M loan losses 34.3 million Danish crowns versus 57.1 million crowns

* 9M pre-tax profit 53.8 million crowns versus loss 19.8 million crowns

* 9M net interest income 132.4 million crowns versus 86.4 million crowns

* Maintains outlook for 2014 core earnings of about 85-90 million crowns

* Expects losses on loans and receivables to reduce significantly when compared to 2013