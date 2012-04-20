HIGHLIGHTS-G20, IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The following are highlights of comments by finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week for a meeting of the Group of 20 and the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER JIM FLAHERTY ON COMMITMENT OF FUNDS TO IMF:

He said Canada was not prepared “at this point” to commit additional resources to the IMF.

On whether that meant he might change his mind, he said: “No, it means circumstances could change. We could see a situation where other countries outside the euro zone require assistance from the IMF. It may arise out of challenges that emanate from the euro zone.”

“We’ve always stepped up to the plate to help with resources for the IMF when there are countries that are in need.”

CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER JIM FLAHERTY ON CONDITIONS FOR IMF AID

“Some other countries have indicated that they will contribute, maybe later, in some undetermined sum. ... On the issue of conditionality ... a number of countries are quite concerned about that issue ... including some of the South American countries.”

GERMAN FINANCE-MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE ON IMF-RESOURCES:

“I welcome that the member countries of the G20 and the IMF have made clear that they want to strengthen the global firepower of the IMF through an increase of the resources with more than $400 billion. This will put the IMF in a position to meet all challenges from around the globe. Europe has done its homework and took the lead.”

U.S. OFFICIAL ON IMF RESOURCES BOOST AS A SIGN OF SOLIDARITY:

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity and not being quoted directly, described the hike in IMF resources as a welcome sign of solidarity with Europe and said it was never assumed the United States would be among the nations pledging more money.

U.S. OFFICIAL ON WHETHER THERE WAS AN EFFORT TO DEAL ON IMF QUOTA REFORMS:

The U.S. official said that while the U.S. welcomed the increase in the IMF’s lending capacity, it was not part of any deal to alter voting shares within the global lender. The official added that Washington still favors seeing the BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - gain a larger share that reflects their economic might but feels it should occur independently of any move to boost the fund’s resources.

U.S. OFFICIAL ON NOT ASKING THE U.S. CONGRESS FOR MORE IMF FUNDS:

The U.S. official said that Europe must continue to play the central role in dealing with its debt crisis and the IMF can only supplement that effort. The U.S. view was that the IMF had ample core resources that had not been put to use and so could not see that there was a compelling case to be made for asking Congress to approve more IMF funds.

INDIAN FINANCE MINISTER PRANAB MUKHERJEE ON IFI, GLOBAL GOVERNANCE REFORM:

“It is moving but not at the speed we expected and many others expected. But it is moving in the right direction.”

“The Bretton Woods institutions should move a bit faster.”

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN ON RESTORING CONFIDENCE:

“Even as the euro zone gradually exits the crisis the situation remains fragile, volatile. It’s important to restore confidence. Clearly, the reinforcement of the IMF with more than $400 billion in new resources and its effects on confidence will contribute to financial stability in the euro zone.”

BANK OF JAPAN GOVERNOR MASAAKI SHIRAKAWA ON JAPAN‘S ECONOMY:

”Japan’s economy, while is still flat, is showing signs of a pickup on resilient private consumption and demand for reconstruction from last year’s earthquake, and is seen headed for a moderate recovery. Strengthening Europe’s firewall and boosting (IMF) resources would be effective in stabilizing global markets, but such measures only buy time. It is extremely important to make good use of that time to pursue fiscal and structural reforms ...

“It takes time for the effect of structural reforms to appear on the economy, and markets could destabilize during that period. In that sense, buying time has its own important meaning. As is the case in both Europe and Japan, reform efforts and monetary support are both important.”

JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER JUN AZUMI ON EURO ZONE REFORM:

“Various measures have been taken but complacency could trigger a renewed crisis ... the euro zone must now make further reform efforts.”

G20 COMMUNIQUE ON INCREASING IMF RESOURCES:

”Together with the IMFC we have reached agreement to enhance IMF resources for crisis prevention and resolution. This is the result of a broad international cooperative effort that includes a significant number of countries. There are firm commitments to increase resources made available to the IMF by over $430 billion in addition to the quota increase under the 2010 Reform.

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE ON IMF FUNDING:

“You will see that there is a small group of very sizeable countries that are participating but whose identified number is not spelled out because they still have to go home, communicate that back home and consolidate. But those countries include the likes of Russia, India, China and Brazil.”

“It really shows the resolve of the international community to have available the tools in the toolkit to resist and defend against crisis.”

“This is extremely important, necessary, an expression of collective resolve.”

BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUIDO MANTEGA AFTER G20 MEETING:

“It was agreed that we will be more than $400 billion in new funds to the IMF. The European countries did their part and made $250 billion available. Japan added $60 billion and other countries also made some last-minute contributions.”

“The BRICS unanimously agreed to support the IMF, but we are not unveiling the amounts that we will make available. We conditioned the money to the completion of the IMF’s quota reform so that emerging countries have larger representation - that was accepted (by the IMF) and will be part of the (G20) communique. There is also going to be a change in the formula used to determine the quotas, giving a greater weight to GDP, which measures the real economic clout of a country.”

“And we all agreed - China, Russia, India and Brazil - that we will announce the (IMF contribution) values at the Los Cabos meeting in June.”

IMFC CHAIRMAN THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM ON CONSENSUS APPROACH

“We had a very broad consensus, a consensus that spanned both the European countries as well as the non-European countries, a consensus that spanned advanced economies and emerging economies. That consensus, particularly in the last few days ... sealed in our meeting today, was very important.”

ECB‘S VITOR CONSTANCIO ON THE EURO ZONE ECONOMY:

“The output gap is still significant in the euro area ... all that confirms that inflation will subside going forward.”

“The recovery that was going on in the early part of last year started to fail in the second half. (The) first quarter of this year is also quite weak.”

The monetary policy “stance is fully appropriate to the situation.”

“Any talk of considering some sort of change or exit is premature”

UK FINANCE MINISTER GEORGE OSBORNE ON THE MESSAGE FROM INCREASED IMF FUNDS:

”I think it shows that the world can act together and I think it shows that the world can deliver on promises made last year.

“What you see today is a functional world, where different countries are coming together to make sure that the IMF is adequately resourced.”

OSBORNE ON CONDITIONALITY:

“We are very clear that any future program for any country anywhere in the world should have full IMF conditionality attached to it, all the rigor that comes with an IMF program.”

OSBORNE ON WHETHER THE EURO ZONE HAS DONE ENOUGH:

“I think we should acknowledge that they have done a lot in the last year. ... They have delivered and I think the IMF is right therefore to step in with these additional contributions.”

“Obviously the euro zone firewall contribution is not as large as it was talked about before Christmas. But then the total IMF contribution is not as large as it was talked about before Christmas so I think it is proportionate response to what the euro zone has done.”

EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY CEO KLAUS REGLING ON WHY THE EFSF WOULD CONTINUE LENDING TO SOVEREIGNS AND NOT DIRECTLY TO BANKS:

“That’s the system, there’s no discussion at all about changing it...If I were asked to give money directly to banks I would have to manage banks...we are just not set up for that.”

REGLING ON EFSF‘S ROLE IN BANK RECAPITALIZATION:

”When banks need additional capital they are supposed to go to shareholders, if that doesn’t work they go to national government, only as a third line of defence could there be a request“ to the ESM, EFSF.”

REGLING ON EUROPE‘S EFFORTS TO COMBAT DEBT CRISIS:

“I‘m always surprised when I read that Europe has not done enough ... it’s a lot of money and a lot of it has not been used.”

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE ON IMF RESOURCES:

“The Europeans have done what they have promised, what we had agreed on”.

“We (the G7) agreed that the debate on IMF-resources has to be brought to an end here. That is not a sole European issue.”

SCHAEUBLE ON EUROPEAN SITUATION:

“We have not yet completely resolved the crisis of trust at the markets, but we are on a good path. But that will need time. You quickly loose trust, but you need some time to restore it”.

“What Spain has done regarding reforms is really very impressive.”

ECB‘S JENS WEIDMANN ON DEMANDS FOR MORE ECB BOND BUYING:

“You cannot solve structural problems in the economy with instruments of the monetary policy.”

“Higher interest rates are also an incentive to restore lost confidence. The common monetary policy must not be used to compensate for shortfalls in reforms.”

SCHAEUBLE ON TORONTO GOALS ON DEFICIT-REDUCTION:

“We will also pay much attention, that the same way the Europeans have delivered also the others must deliver on what they have promised. The commitments from Toronto (G20 summit in 2010) to half their deficits until 2013 have to be respected and fulfilled.”