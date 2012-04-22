CORRECTED-HIGHLIGHTS-G20, IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The following are highlights of comments by finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week for a meeting of the Group of 20 and the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

MEXICAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR AGUSTIN CARSTENS ON POSSIBLE RATE CUT

”We always have to be very careful and we have to evaluate all the circumstances.

“Even if the economy grows faster we still have some slack in the overall economy, the output gap even though it’s closing very quickly is still negative, but more than anything but there is also a lot of slack still in the labor market. If you see the credit market, the labor market and so on, they don’t seem to be overheating. That is a set of arguments that have led some members of the board to indicate that there might be space for lower interest rates. There are other factors alluded to that have prevented that change to take place. But we will see next week what we decide.”

CARSTENS ON FOREX RATE

“I think in general the exchange rate in Mexico has space to appreciate given the relative strength of the Mexican economy versus the U.S., and our more stable financial environment. The exchange rate has shown some volatility but more than anything due to turbulence in the capital markets but once this turbulence subsides I would say that the exchange rate appreciates.”

ECB VICE PRESIDENT VITOR CONSTANCIO ON PRICE STABILITY

“Price stability is not enough to assure financial stability. We had years of low inflation, we ended up with a financial crisis. The financial crisis itself affects possibility of guaranteeing price stability. We have to get out of the safe side and we did, in a big way.”

BOJ GOVERNOR MASAAKI SHIRAKAWA ON EASY POLICY

”The side effect (of easy policy) becomes significant when government commitment to fiscal consolidation is weak. A temporary lull due to a decline in bond yields is likely to dilute a sense of urgency among the government and the public, weakening the momentum of progress toward fiscal reform ...

“If the government continues to run such fiscal deficits, the possibility rises where central banks are forced to supply unlimited amount of liquidity. Historically the consequences of this is uncontrollable inflation.”

“In principle, central banks should not enter the realm of quasi-fiscal policy. But someone has to act boldly, that’s why central banks acted boldly. The BOJ is a case in point. ... It is very dangerous to act as a lender of last resort to the government. This is the final form of the mixing of fiscal and monetary policy.”

BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER MANTEGA ON CHRISTINE LAGARDE‘S LEADERSHIP:

”One year is not enough to test a person, but she is doing fine. We left this IMF meeting with two key achievements. One was the strengthening of the European firewall, which was a result of pressure from the IMF and the G20. And now we’re leaving here with more than $400 billion for the IMF, which is a global firewall.

“I believe she has steered the issues well, she has been able to overcome conflict. We often have conflicts of opinion, but she has been doing a good articulation in global economic issues.”

MANTEGA ON IMFC DISCUSSIONS:

”One of the central discussions was whether the world economy needs more stimulus or not - that was a key issue.’

”Countries were pretty divided about that. European countries mostly believe that you just need to carry on the fiscal consolidation and economies will adjust.’

”But the IMF showed a worrisome picture, with a very strong fall in demand from European countries that can spillover into the rest of the world as it reduces markets for emerging economies, making a recovery difficult for European countries themselves.’

”It was an intense discussion and our position in regards to that is that, first of all, advanced economies that are in a difficult fiscal position need to carry on their fiscal adjustment and can not help. But those with a solid fiscal position also need to worry about an economic recovery.

”In third place, emerging market countries that are decelerating need to need to maintain their pace of economic growth, and some can even speed up their growth pace. There is no risk of economic overheating in some emerging countries like the FMI suggested (in its World Economic Outlook report).

“With China, India and Russia slowing down, you have a dangerous situation that can jeopardize (global economic growth in) 2013 as well. 2012 will be a year of slow growth overall, so this is the time to act.”

INDIA FINANCE MINISTER PRANAB MUKHERJEE ON EURO ZONE:

”We welcome the recent efforts by EU to raise the size of its firewall and we feel that EU efforts should continue to play the primary role for its members as and when the situation so demands. We feel that IMF assistance should only underpin the EU’s efforts and play a catalytic role in order to provide confidence to investors. The amounts of the assistance required will inevitably require a fair burden sharing arrangement between the IMF, the EU and the country concerned.

MUKHERJEE ON IMF CONTRIBUTIONS:

”We would also stress that any financial contributions made should be voluntary and not in any way linked with future voice or governance reform. Further these contributions need to retain their temporary character; they should not be looked upon as a substitute to quota resources. At the same time it is important that innocent bystanders affected by the crisis, particularly low income countries, are adequately protected and there should be sufficient resources available for them.

ITALIAN DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER VITTORIO GRILLI ON EUROPEAN RISKS:

“In a global economic scenario with lights and shadows, Europe is still seen as a center of risks that can cause markets turbulence.”

“The acute moment of the crisis in Italy is over. There is no need for IMF additional fiscal monitoring. Italy is taking part into the normal Article 4 monitoring.”

SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS DENIED GOVERNMENT WOULD PUT UP PUBLIC FUNDS TO HELP SPANISH BANKS:

“There will not be even the most minimal public support.”

DE GUINDOS ON EUROPEAN ECONOMY:

“We see that in Europe, the data, the forward-looking indicators, suggest somehow that the deceleration will not be as soft as that which was expected some months ago.”

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE ON DIRECT MONEY FOR BANK FROM BAILOUT-FUNDS”

“The treaties are totally explicit and therefore there are no discussions about that. We will not discuss this.”

“The issue is already decided.”

SCHAEUBLE ON IMF QUOTA REFORM:

“I did not hear any clear announcement from the U.S. that they will be able to deliver until the annual-meeting of the IMF starts in October.”

“The Europeans will approve the reform, as it has been agreed, at the annual-conference of the IMF in October.”

“In Germany we are near the end of the process.”

BUNDESBANK PRESIDENT JENS WEIDMANN ON DIRECT MONEY FOR BANKS:

“The main problem is, when you give directly money to the banks from the bailout funds, that you cannot provide conditionality. This is a crucial element in the design of present instruments for help.”

“There is no reason to change the treaty.”

WEIDMANN ON EUROPEAN FISCAL COMPACT:

“For the fiscal compact the same is true as for fiscal policy in general: that you only can restore confidence over time. Because France ... was one of the two countries putting the contract forward, therefore the development in this country is of special importance for the compact.”

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE ON PORTUGAL‘S REFORM EFFORTS:

“The Portuguese program has been under way for less than a year now ... so it’s the program of Portugal as negotiated with the IMF but it’s their program. What we do is that we conduct regular review - as you know we send a mission team on the ground, they work with the authorities to make sure that the targets have been reached within the timetable that has been adopted and agreed between us. So I don’t see any reason for any change to the Portuguese program. I think the review that was conducted certainly concluded that the program was on track.”

IMFC CHAIRMAN THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM ON INCREASED CLOUT OF EMERGING ECONOMIES:

“One of the things we’ll also have to watch out for in the non-Western part of the world is hubris. We’ll have to avoid thinking that we’ve got it all right and whether it’s on fiscal policies, or savings policies or competitiveness policies, that we’ve discovered the new golden equilibrium. There’s a lot of learning to do on both sides.”

THARMAN ON FISCAL AND ECONOMIC REFORMS:

“So it is not just the budgetary reforms, the tax reforms, and spending reforms that are important but also the growth reforms and that involves the way we craft our fiscal adjustments, the way we go about our tax and spending policies but very importantly involves structural reforms in order to bring confidence and investment back in our economies.”

THARMAN ON CAPITAL FLOWS:

“There was a recognition that in instances where you face severe volatility of capital flows, some form of management of those capital flows could be sensible.”

SCHAEUBLE ON IMF RESOURCES:

“At the global level, we brought the discussion on the IMF resource increase to a successful close. This should help rebuild confidence and continue stabilizing the still fragile situation”

SCHAEUBLE ON EUROPE:

“There is substantial progress in reducing deficits in Europe. But the crisis is still threatening the liquidity and solvency of financial institutions and whole countries. This is why - for us Europeans - it is so important and crucial to pursue credible fiscal adjustment. ... Even for those countries who are close to achieving sound public finances there is no room for ‘adventure’, they are and must remain anchors of stability.”

SCHAEUBLE ON DEBT PROBLEMS IN OTHER COUNTRIES:

“The United States and Japan in particular need to tackle their public deficits and debt. This requires a credible medium-term strategy. We understand the political constraints but there is no way around it and there is urgency. I think that this calls for renewing the Toronto commitments at a minimum and also a clear strategy for the years beyond. It would be wrong to claim that there is still ‘fiscal space’ to use. It would jeopardize sovereign refinancing in the markets.”

SCHAEUBLE ON REFORMS AND CENTRAL BANK POLICY:

“We should also not forget the significant structural reform needs in other advanced economies. These should help orderly deleveraging and sustained growth. Moreover, successful fiscal reform and sustainable growth are important to be able to exit from very expansionary and unorthodox monetary policies. We all know that such policies are not without serious risks especially if maintained for too long.”

SCHAEUBLE ON REGULATION:

“Exit strategies must go hand in hand with our regulatory reforms for financial institutions and markets. If we now lean back and depart from Pittsburgh we risk the next global crisis. Proper functioning of financial services - I stress the word ‘services’ - is key also for growth of the real economy.”

BRAZILIAN FINANCE MINISTER GUIDO MANTEGA ON WHY BRICS ARE NOT ANNOUNCING CONTRIBUTION AMOUNTS TO IMF NOW:

”For several reasons. First, because the conditions we are imposing can be better met if we determine the amounts a bit later. Our demands are mostly for reforms, and those reforms are always finding obstacles. It’s very easy for the Europeans to get the money and not do any reforms. Time is on their side. ...

“Emerging countries are generally poorer than advanced economies, and it’s always difficult to explain why you’re giving money that will benefit a rich country.”

U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY TIMOTHY GEITHNER ON EURO ZONE CRISIS:

“In Europe, leaders have taken important action in recent weeks and months to strengthen their crisis response, reduce financial stress, and lay the foundations for greater stability. The success of the next phase of the crisis response will hinge on Europe’s willingness and ability, together with the European Central Bank, to apply its tools and processes creatively, flexibly and aggressively to support countries as they implement reforms and stay ahead of markets.”

GEITHNER ON IMF ROLE IN EUROPE:

“The IMF can and should play a complementary role in a comprehensive and well-designed European response. We welcome the pledges by several International Monetary Fund members to provide bilateral loans to the Fund. The IMF has substantial capacity to play its systemic role in the global economy and thus help address, if necessary, the effects of the European crisis on the rest of the world. We also welcome the commitment by the G-20 and the International Monetary and Financial Committee to incorporate additional safeguards to protect IMF resources.”

GEITHNER ON CHINA FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE POLICY:

”We ... need to see stronger acceleration of growth in domestic demand in current account surplus economies, as well as greater exchange rate flexibility in countries such as China. China’s recent decision to widen the daily trading band for its exchange rate, if implemented in a way that allows the value of the exchange rate to reflect market forces, could contribute to this rebalancing. While we welcome the progress to date, the process of correcting the misalignment of China’s exchange rate remains incomplete and further appreciation is necessary, and in China’s interest

CHINA‘S CENTRAL BANK ON INCREASED FUNDING FOR IMF:

“Regarding increasing resources for the IMF on the basis of a consensus in the international community, China will not be absent from the table.”

“(China) believes Europe fully possesses the wisdom and ability to appropriately address the euro debt crisis, and China has confidence in the economic and financial stability of the euro zone.”