G7 finance ministers to meet Oct 11 in Tokyo -European officials

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the G7 group of major developed economies will meet on Oct. 11 in Tokyo, with exchange rate developments likely to be on the agenda, European officials said on Tuesday.

“It will be a short meeting, there is unlikely to be any statement or press conference afterwards,” one official said.

The G7 countries are the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Britain.

European members of the group expect a discussion of exchange rate developments, another official said.