G-Resources resumes work at troubled Indonesia gold mine
October 30, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

G-Resources resumes work at troubled Indonesia gold mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - G-Resources Group Ltd expects gold production to reach 250,000 ounces in 2013 after work resumed on a halted pipeline at its $1 billion Martabe mine on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the Hong-Kong listed company said on Tuesday.

The installation of a water discharge pipeline was at the heart of a dispute last month in which demonstrators blocked entrances to the project.

The firm said it now has “good support and coordination with all stakeholders” at a local and provincial level, and expects 1,200 mine workers that were laid off to return in November.

Work on the pipeline will now be guarded, the company said.

A spate of demonstrations and violent attacks against junior gold miners, as well as illegal mining and politicking between central and regional governments, are hampering development of the sector in Indonesia, which has the world’s fifth largest gold reserves.

G-Resources, which is backed by Mount Kellett Capital and BlackRock Inc, bought the Indonesian mine in 2009, and began producing gold in July.

