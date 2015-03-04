Global regulators publish revised proposals to supervise top funds

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Global regulators published revised proposals on Wednesday for supervising the world’s biggest asset managers following fierce industry pushback.

The Group of 20 economies’ (G20) regulatory task force, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), said the industry had called for a more detailed analysis of systemic risks for determining which institutions should come under the new rules.

The initial consultation set a simple size threshold of $100 billion of assets under management, above which the funds would come under the new rules. The revised proposal sets a much higher threshold of $400 billion for private funds such as hedge funds and private equity.

It also proposes two thresholds for traditional funds: $30 billion in net asset value, and $200 billion in gross assets under management, unless the fund can demonstrate it is not a dominant player in its markets.

“The revised proposal marks an important step towards addressing any too big to fail problems amongst entities that are neither banks nor insurers,” FSB Chairman Mark Carney said in a statement.

“These include finance companies, market intermediaries, investment funds and asset managers,” Carney added.