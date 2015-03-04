FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global regulators publish revised proposals to supervise top funds
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 4, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Global regulators publish revised proposals to supervise top funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Global regulators published revised proposals on Wednesday for supervising the world’s biggest asset managers following fierce industry pushback.

The Group of 20 economies’ (G20) regulatory task force, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), said the industry had called for a more detailed analysis of systemic risks for determining which institutions should come under the new rules.

The initial consultation set a simple size threshold of $100 billion of assets under management, above which the funds would come under the new rules. The revised proposal sets a much higher threshold of $400 billion for private funds such as hedge funds and private equity.

It also proposes two thresholds for traditional funds: $30 billion in net asset value, and $200 billion in gross assets under management, unless the fund can demonstrate it is not a dominant player in its markets.

“The revised proposal marks an important step towards addressing any too big to fail problems amongst entities that are neither banks nor insurers,” FSB Chairman Mark Carney said in a statement.

“These include finance companies, market intermediaries, investment funds and asset managers,” Carney added.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.