G20's FSB delays work on deeming big funds systemically important

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Global work on whether big asset managers should face tougher rules because of their size has been put on hold in favour of focusing on their activities, the Financial Stability Board said on Thursday.

The FSB had proposed a method for identifying large asset managers which could then face extra scrutiny, a move which has been fiercely opposed by the sector.

Last month, IOSCO, a global regulatory body for market supervisors and FSB member, said it would no longer work on the project, saying asset managers should not be viewed as banks.

The FSB, regulatory task force for the Group of 20 economies (G20), said on Thursday it will focus instead on separate work on financial stability risks from asset management activities and market liquidity.

“This work will evaluate the role that existing or additional activity-based policy measures could play in mitigating potential risks, and make policy recommendations as necessary,” the FSB said in a statement.

The FSB will discuss the initial findings in September and develop activities-based policy recommendations as necessary by spring 2016.