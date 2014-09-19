BOJ's Kuroda: See no big problem with recent yen falls

CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no big problem with recent yen declines against the dollar, stressing that exchange rates should move in a way that reflects economic fundamentals.

“What’s important is for exchange rates to move in a stable manner reflecting economic fundamentals. That doesn’t necessarily mean exchange rates should always stay at the same level. Of course, they could fluctuate reflecting changes in economic fundamentals,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for a weekend meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

“What’s undesirable is for exchange rates to move in a way that deviates from economic fundamentals. From this perspective, I don’t see any major problem with current moves,” he said.

He declined to comment on whether he saw recent yen falls as too rapid, or whether the current dollar/yen level was still beneficial for the economy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)