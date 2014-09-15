G20 to discuss Europe demand, natural to turn to Germany: Canada

OTTAWA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Australia this weekend will likely discuss what Europe can do to stimulate growth, and it will be natural to turn to Germany to do its part, a senior Canadian official said on Monday.

The official said the G20, the Group of 20 leading industrialized nations, would discuss the insufficiency of near-term demand. But he said it was strongly committed to fiscal sustainability, so it would be unlikely to call on countries to reverse progress that has been made on that front.

G20 meetings always discuss foreign exchange, he said, adding that the general view in the G20 is that the U.S. dollar had risen at least in part because of the improvement of the U.S. economy, said the official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)