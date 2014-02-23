FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

Commitment on cbank communication unlikely at G20 - Canada Fin Min

SYDNEY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said he does not expect a commitment for advanced economies to articulate monetary policy more clearly to be in the Group of 20 (G20) communique due later on Sunday.

Flaherty said the figure for additional global growth that members at the meeting of finance members of the group in Sydney were seeking agreement on would be framed as an aspiration, rather than a target.

Asked if the communique would say advanced countries should communicate monetary policy clearly, he said: “I don’t think so.”

