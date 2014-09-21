FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says will not alter policy because of one economic indicator
September 21, 2014

China says will not alter policy because of one economic indicator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China will not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday.

Lou made the remarks at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 countries in Australia, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China, China’s central bank.

China cannot rely on government spending to increase infrastructure investment, Lou said. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Koh Guiqing; Editing by Paul Tait)

