FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 global growth target welcome, not unrealistic - French Fin Min
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

G20 global growth target welcome, not unrealistic - French Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A target of boosting the global economic growth rate over the next five years that is being discussed at the Group of 20 meeting is a welcome and realistic goal, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Saturday.

“We can obtain substantial growth gains of around 0.5 percent a year or 2.5 percent over five years as long as the reforms are coordinated,” Moscovici told a group of reporters at the meeting in Sydney. “These are ambitious intentions but not unrealistic.”

The meeting of rich and developing nations is close to setting a concrete global growth goal, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said earlier.

The IMF has estimated that reforms could raise world growth by about 0.5 percentage point per year over the next five years, boosting global output by $2.25 trillion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.