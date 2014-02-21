FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 closer to setting hard target for growth-Australia
February 21, 2014

G20 closer to setting hard target for growth-Australia

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 meeting of rich and developing nations is close to setting concrete growth goals for members, Australia’s Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Saturday, and said it would be ideal if central banks could improve policy coordination.

“I think if there was a ”no surprises policy“ in relation to monetary policy activity, and that central banks around the world have reasonable warnings of what may be events that do create market volatility, then I think that is not unreasonable,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney at the start of the first day of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers, Hockey said support was building for setting a hard target for global growth for members to aspire to.

