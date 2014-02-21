FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Philippines central bank says ready to intervene to calm markets
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Philippines central bank says ready to intervene to calm markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of central bank governor’s first name in paragraph 1)

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ central bank stands ready to intervene again to calm volatility in financial markets if needed, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando Tetangco said on Friday.

“We don’t have any fx (currency) level. We allow markets to determine the exchange rate but we retain scope for possible participation in fx markets to smooth sharp fluctuations,” Tetangco told reporters on the sidelines of an Institute of International Finance conference in Sydney.

Stocks, bonds and currencies in some developing countries have swung wildly in recent months following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering of its quantitative easing programme.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.