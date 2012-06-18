G20 communique to mention EU move towards "banking union"

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - A final communique from Group of 20 leaders will mention Europe’s move towards a form of “banking union”, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

“The final declaration mentions the work that has been done in the direction of a banking union,” a French source said.

Another European source said the statement from G20 leaders would go into detail on Europe’s plans to more closely integrate their economies, including centralising fiscal powers.

Germany has backed stronger Europe-wide supervision of banks, saying it favours giving the European Central Bank (ECB) more powers, but it rejects the adoption of a pan-European deposit guarantee scheme and bank resolution fund before member states have agreed to cede sovereignty over their budgets.