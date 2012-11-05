FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Flaherty says G20 risks becoming irrelevant
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Canada's Flaherty says G20 risks becoming irrelevant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The G20 risks becoming irrelevant unless members follow through on commitments to reduce their deficits and bolster bank capital to prevent another global financial meltdown, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Sunday.

“It’s important to keep the G20 as an effective organization, that member countries keep their commitments. Otherwise it becomes a paper tiger,” Flaherty told reporters just before a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Mexico City.

Canada, a strong proponent of tighter fiscal policy in major economies, is willing to allow the United States more time to meet its G20 pledge of halving its fiscal deficit by 2013. Flaherty said he will push for the U.S. to commit to that goal in “the medium term.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.