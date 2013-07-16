FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada shows understanding of Fed tapering plans, ahead of G20
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 10:07 PM / in 4 years

Canada shows understanding of Fed tapering plans, ahead of G20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 16 (Reuters) - A G20 meeting in Moscow this weekend is likely to discuss the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plans to taper its aggressive buying of bonds, a senior Canadian finance official said on Tuesday, but he declined to endorse emerging-market criticism of those plans.

A prominent feature of the talks among finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies will be the increased market volatility that has emerged since they last met in Washington in April, the Canadian official said.

But there are many sources of that volatility, he said, appearing not to want to pin it all on the Fed, which has effectively said it was unsustainable to inject massive amounts of new cash forever. Canada would certainly support policies that manage and sustain the U.S. recovery, the official said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.