U.S. crisis should not distract G20 from growth plan - Canada

OTTAWA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. gridlock over government finances will dominate a meeting of G20 finance officials this week but should not slow down the group’s work on an action plan to bolster growth, a senior Canadian financial official said on Tuesday.

The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said focusing on the short-term crisis in the United States was the responsible thing to do at this time. But he said finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies needed to maintain momentum on dealing with a global recovery that has been unsatisfactory.

One of the key priorities for next year will be for each country to commit to specific policies to bolster long-term growth and Canada will push for details on those plans earlier rather than later in 2014, he said.