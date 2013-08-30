FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Canada: G20 to talk volatility, but Fed tapering not only reason

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Next week’s Group of 20 summit will discuss emerging market volatility in light of plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to taper its massive bond-buying, Canadian officials said on Friday, but suggested all the blame could not be laid at the Fed’s feet.

A senior official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the summit in Russia of the Group of 20 leading economies will examine what is behind the market volatility seen in India and other countries.

But he said there were multiple factors, among them the improving private-sector U.S. demand, which he said was a good-news story which creates challenges in other parts of the world. “But some of these challenges also reflect the state of their own economies,” he said.

