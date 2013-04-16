FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 may discuss gold prices in context of broader global outlook
April 16, 2013

G20 may discuss gold prices in context of broader global outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 16 (Reuters) - Finance minister and central bankers from the world’s leading economies will discuss asset prices at their Washington meetings this week, but the surprising drop in gold is not a specific item on the agenda, a senior Canadian finance official said on Tuesday.

The official said discussions on the economic and financial market outlook, including the Cyprus crisis and asset price reactions, will be a key part of the talks among the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Washington on Thursday and Friday.

Asked how the G20 would react to Japan’s aggressive monetary policy and the impact on its currency, the official said Canada was supportive of Japan’s actions and that the G20 believes policy should target domestic economies and not exchange rates.

