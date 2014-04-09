FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 should strengthen recovery to deal with disinflation -Canada
April 9, 2014

G20 should strengthen recovery to deal with disinflation -Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 9 (Reuters) - Canada believes that strengthening the global recovery is a key way to deal with risk of too low inflation in Europe and elsewhere, a senior government finance official said on Wednesday ahead of G20 meetings in Washington.

Low inflation globally and particularly in Europe reflects the weak external economic environment facing Canada, and Canada will look for what the G20, the Group of 20 leading economies, will do to strengthening the global economy, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

