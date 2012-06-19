FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada to join Trans-Pacific trade talks -Harper
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Canada to join Trans-Pacific trade talks -Harper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canada will join 10 other nations in talks aimed at creating an Asia Pacific free trade agreement, Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced on Tuesday as part of a bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. market in favor of fast-growing emerging economies.

“Opening new markets and creating new business opportunities leads to jobs, growth and long-term prosperity for all Canadians,” said Prime Minister Harper in a statement about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“A TPP agreement will enhance trade in the Asia-Pacific region and will provide greater economic opportunity for Canadians and Canadian businesses.”

The deal will likely increase pressure on the country to scrap a farm support program that other countries see as protectionist.

