Canada to join Pacific trade talks Tuesday -source
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Canada to join Pacific trade talks Tuesday -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 (Reuters) - Canada will announce on Tuesday it is joining 10 other nations in talks aimed at creating an Asia Pacific free trade agreeement, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has been pushing for entry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but Canada’s controversial farm support program for the dairy, poultry and egg sector had been an obstacle.

Mexico announced on Monday it would join the TPP, which also consists of the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.

