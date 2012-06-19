FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada to join Pacific trade talks Tuesday -source
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada to join Pacific trade talks Tuesday -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 (Reuters) - Canada will join 10 other nations in talks aimed at creating an Asia Pacific free trade agreement, likely increasing pressure on the country to scrap a farm support program that other countries see as protectionist.

A source familiar with the negotiations said an announcement would be made on Tuesday confirming the country’s participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Los Cabos, Mexico.

On Monday, Mexico also joined the TPP, while doubts remained over Japan’s seven-month-old bid to join the negotiations.

The other members of the group are the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has been pushing for entry into the TPP, but the country’s controversial system of supply management for the dairy, poultry and egg sector is an obstacle.

The program limits domestic production of these products to match demand, and high tariffs are imposed on imports to protect farmers, a scheme considered unfair by competitors.

Keen to avoid losing votes in the province of Quebec, home to a big dairy industry, the Conservatives have promised to keep the program intact and exempt it from any eventual TPP negotiations.

Harper was set to meet U.S. President Barack Obama at 1:30 p.m. Eastern (1730 GMT) on Tuesday, Canadian officials said. An announcement would likely come after that.

Canadian and U.S. government officials did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation of Canada’s participation in the TPP.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.