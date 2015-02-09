G20-BoE's Carney says worried about financial reform fatigue globally

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Monday he was worried about financial reform fatigue globally, ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

Speaking at an Institute of International Finance meeting, Carney said that although the financial system was less likely to amplify initial shocks than in 2008, there was no room for complacency about its resilience. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)