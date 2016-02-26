FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aso: Want to reaffirm G20 commitment against currency devaluation race
February 26, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Aso: Want to reaffirm G20 commitment against currency devaluation race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he would seek G20 cooperation against a race among countries to devalue their currencies in line with the group’s previous commitment.

Aso was speaking to reporters before departing for a Group of 20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers in Shanghai to discuss ways to stabilise turbulent global markets.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, before leaving for the same meeting, said the central bank’s monetary policy is aimed at achieving domestic price objectives and is not targeting currencies. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

