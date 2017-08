TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - Canada seeks a "strong trade agreement" with a Britain that has voted to leave the European Union, the country's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Saturday on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Chengdu, China.

Speaking to reporters on the phone, Morneau also said Canada's economy, "impacted" by a wildfire in its energy heartland, is expected to rebound "over the course of the year." (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; editing by Adrian Croft)