UPDATE 1-Canada official: growth efforts to be focus at G20 meeting

By Leah Schnurr

OTTAWA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - What countries can do to promote economic growth will be at the front and center of the upcoming Group of 20 meetings, given increasing signs that the global outlook could be deteriorating, a senior Canadian finance official said on Thursday.

Priorities that have been identified under the presidency of China this year include how to strengthen macroeconomic coordination and enhancing infrastructure investment, the official said. Finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 will meet in Shanghai this weekend.

Given the risks to the global economy, it is important that the G20 commit to following the kinds of policies that will encourage growth, whether it is short-term stimulus or longer term growth, he said.

Countries are expected to discuss how to intensify and prioritize structural reforms in the context of the challenging economic environment.

As far as the recent volatility in financial markets is concerned, the movements of currencies tend to be a product of underlying fundamentals, and discussions are more likely to focus on what the right path is for monetary and fiscal policy.

Nonetheless, how China manages the yuan will be on participants’ minds after the country devalued its currency last August. Countries are also likely to be united in the idea that competitive currency devaluation is not desirable, the official said.

Separately, an official with a European delegation to the summit said financial leaders are likely to declare readiness to take action if economic conditions worsen further when they issue their joint communique. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)