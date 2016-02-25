FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank will maintain delicate balance on reform, stability - vice gov Yi
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 5:30 AM / in 2 years

China c.bank will maintain delicate balance on reform, stability - vice gov Yi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will maintain a delicate balance between reforms and stability, while continuing to make the yuan’s exchange rate more flexible, Vice Governor Yi Gang said on Thursday.

Yi said the People’s Bank of China aims to keep the yuan’s value relatively stable against a basket of currencies, although there would be increased yuan fluctuations against the U.S. dollar.

He was speaking at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance ahead of a meeting of policymakers from the Group of 20 major economies in Shanghai on Friday and Saturday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.