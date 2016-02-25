China c.bank will maintain delicate balance on reform, stability - vice gov Yi

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will maintain a delicate balance between reforms and stability, while continuing to make the yuan’s exchange rate more flexible, Vice Governor Yi Gang said on Thursday.

Yi said the People’s Bank of China aims to keep the yuan’s value relatively stable against a basket of currencies, although there would be increased yuan fluctuations against the U.S. dollar.

He was speaking at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance ahead of a meeting of policymakers from the Group of 20 major economies in Shanghai on Friday and Saturday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)