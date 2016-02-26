FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank head says China has more room to support economy
February 26, 2016

China c.bank head says China has more room to support economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China still has more room and tools in its monetary policy to tackle downward pressure in the economy, and its fiscal policy will be more proactive, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday.

Zhou, speaking at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance in Shanghai in conjunction with a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers, also said that the direction of China’s reforms will not change, but that the pace might change.

He added that there was no basis for persistent depreciation of China’s yuan. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jason Subler; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

