FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 draft communique says monetary policy alone cannot bring balanced growth
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

G20 draft communique says monetary policy alone cannot bring balanced growth

Jan Strupczewski

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A draft of the G20 communique seen by Reuters on Saturday says that monetary policy alone cannot bring balanced growth, as global finance leaders meet in Shanghai to try to agree on confidence-building measures for the world economy.

The communique repeats previous pledges from G20 finance ministers not to engage in competitive currency devaluations, but adds a mention of the risk a “potential UK exit from the European Union” would pose to the world economy.

At the same time the draft suggests that markets’ recent ructions have been overreactions to economic anxieties that do not reflect economic fundamentals.

“While recognising these challenges, we nevertheless judge that the magnitude of recent market volatility has not reflected the underlying fundamentals of the global economy,” the draft said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.