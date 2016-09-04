FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker says it is crucial for China to address overcapacity
September 4, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

EU's Juncker says it is crucial for China to address overcapacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 4 (Reuters) - It is crucial for China to set up a mechanism to address its problem of industrial overcapacity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Sunday, saying it was "unacceptable" that the European steel industry had lost so many jobs in recent years.

Speaking at a news conference at a G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Juncker also said that if Britain wanted access to the European Union's common market, it needed to respect the rules of the common market.

National authorities cannot give tax benefits to some companies and not to others, he added. (Reporting by Nate Taplin; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
