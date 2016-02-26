German finmin urges structural reforms to make markets less volatile

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday called for structural reforms and continued financial regulation to make markets less volatile.

“We must make clear that the room for monetary policy is exhausted...and we have to think about how to get reforms implemented,” Schaeuble said at the G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers in Shanghai.

Schaeuble also said that to stop financial regulation “would be a terrible mistake”. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)