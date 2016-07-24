FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
No signs yet Brexit having economic impact on Europe - Weidmann
July 24, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

No signs yet Brexit having economic impact on Europe - Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHENGDU, China July 24 (Reuters) - There are no signs yet that economic development in Europe has been affected by Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but risks from Brexit could impact German growth down the line, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Sunday.

Weidmann, speaking in China after a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials, said the group agreed that despite the Brexit vote the global economy would improve in 2016 and 2017, but he added that Brexit must not be used as an excuse for expansive fiscal policies. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
