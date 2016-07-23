German FinMin says it's not up to rest of Europe to cushion Brexit

CHENGDU, China, July 23 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he saw no reason for other countries to try to cushion the blow of Britain's exit from the European Union with more spending.

"I believe that is a matter that the Britons need to deal with themselves," he said on Saturday following talks with British counterpart Philip Hammond at a G20 meeting in China.

He said he currently did not see the decline of the pound following last month's Brexit vote posing fresh risks to financial markets. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by John Stonestreet)