Schaeuble urges G20 to avoid currency devaluation

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged G20 nations on Thursday to avoid currency devaluation to improve competitiveness.

“I could personally envisage a rather different monetary policy for Germany,” Schaeuble said, adding low interest rates were pushing Germany’s trade surpluses higher.

Schaeuble also said that the euro exchange rate was too weak for Germany and that the European Central Bank’s (ECB) loose monetary policy was behind higher current account surpluses in his country. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)