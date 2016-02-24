FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble says loose monetary policy leads to misfortune
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says loose monetary policy leads to misfortune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a German media interview published on Wednesday that excessively loose monetary policy carries risks, and pressed the U.S. central bank to provide more clarity on its policy outlook.

“The road of too easy money finally leads to misfortune,” Schaeuble told German news agency dpa, adding that a G20 meeting in Shanghai this week had to focus on creating sustainable growth through more investment and better overall conditions.

The veteran politician said there were conflicting signals on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and that he would urge central bankers at the G20 meeting to be more reliable in their communication.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.