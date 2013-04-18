FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conditions favorable for liberalized capital account-China's Yi
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 6:41 PM / in 4 years

Conditions favorable for liberalized capital account-China's Yi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - China’s strong economic and fiscal situation and improved banking sector have created the conditions for the country to liberalize its capital account, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

People’s Bank of China deputy governor Yi Gang said China wanted to put in place anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist finance provisions as well as macro-prudential measures for extreme circumstances.

“If we have that, I think China is ready to make the capital account by and large convertible,” Yi told a panel at the International Monetary Fund. He did not give a timetable for the liberalization of China’s capital account.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.