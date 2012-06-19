FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to base IMF contribution on economy, quotas
June 19, 2012 / 12:11 AM / 5 years ago

China to base IMF contribution on economy, quotas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - China will make its contribution to the International Monetary Fund based on the IMF’s needs for new resources, the state of the global economy and the voting weight China holds in the global lender, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

He Jianxiong, director general of the People’s Bank of China, reiterated Beijing’s demand that member countries of the IMF move forward on a 2010 plan to give emerging economies more voting power in the Washington-based Fund.

