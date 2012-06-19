China to base IMF contribution on economy, quotas

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - China will make its contribution to the International Monetary Fund based on the IMF’s needs for new resources, the state of the global economy and the voting weight China holds in the global lender, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

He Jianxiong, director general of the People’s Bank of China, reiterated Beijing’s demand that member countries of the IMF move forward on a 2010 plan to give emerging economies more voting power in the Washington-based Fund.