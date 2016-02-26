FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia finance minister expects rupiah to stay strong, fiscal deficit to widen
February 26, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said he is willing to widen this year’s fiscal deficit if necessary, in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Shanghai Friday.

He added that he expects the rupiah to maintain a strong position this year.

Brodjonegoro also said he expects the Indonesian economy to improve in 2016, blaming its weak export performance in 2015 on the slowdown in China’s economy and low global commodity prices.

He said he expects Indonesia to attract more Chinese direct investment, and suggested it was more important for China to boost domestic consumption than depreciate its currency. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim COghill)

