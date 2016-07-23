FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew says strongly supports Turkish govt
July 23, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew says strongly supports Turkish govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHENGDU, China, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the United States strongly supports the Turkish government and urged it to investigate the failed coup in a way that reinforces public confidence in democratic institutions and promotes economic stability.

Lew made the comments in a meeting with Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in China on Saturday, according to a statement from the Treasury.

Lew said the Treasury was closely monitoring the situation and the impact on the Turkish economy. He also urged Turkey to take immediate steps to secure its banking sector from abuse by Islamic State. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
