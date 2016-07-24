FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's finmin welcomes G20 support for FX market stability
July 24, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Japan's finmin welcomes G20 support for FX market stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHENGDU, China, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso welcomed on Sunday that G20 finance leaders reaffirmed their support for currency market stability in a communique issued at the end of a two-day meeting.

Aso, speaking to reporters after the G20 meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, voiced concerns about declines in the Chinese yuan, saying that it was undesirable for rapid currency movement and that a weaker yuan was not necessarily good for China's economy.

A senior finance ministry official also said Japan fully supports the G20 stance against competitive currency devaluation.

Speaking at the same news conference, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he would decide policy appropriately at its next rate review later this month, taking into account the need to hit its 2 percent inflation goal as early as possible. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
