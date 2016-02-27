FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's finmin says structural reforms key to global economy
February 27, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

China's finmin says structural reforms key to global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Saturday deepening structural reforms is the fundamental way to deal with challenges in the global economy, and China was willing to work with G20 countries to contribute to strong, sustainable, balanced global growth.

In a statement at the end of a two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 major economies, Lou said infrastructure investment would be a vital growth engine for economic recovery for the G20.

China, meanwhile, was pushing forward with more difficult reforms and the effectiveness generally was good, he said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

